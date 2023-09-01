Numerous PKK terrorists neutralized during air strike on northern Iraq

Air operations were conducted in areas identified as terrorist bases in Qandil and Asos in northern Iraq. During the operation, 16 cave entrances, 4 shelters, and 2 material storage facilities were demolished, resulting in the elimination of a significant number of terrorists.



The Ministry of National Defense announced that an air operation was executed at 00:30 in regions allegedly serving as terrorist bases in Qandil and Asos, situated in northern Iraq.

The operation resulted in the destruction of 16 cave entrances, 4 shelters, and 2 material storage facilities utilized by terrorists, leading to the neutralization of numerous terrorists.



In the statement, it was emphasized that targets were meticulously selected before the operation, with the utmost attention and care given to safeguarding the lives and property of civilian populations, as well as protecting historical, religious, cultural assets, and the environment during the planning and execution of the operation.



"The Turkish Armed Forces, representing the unwavering determination and resolve of our noble nation, will persist in identifying and eliminating terrorist elements that pose threats to our country and our people until the very last terrorist has been neutralized," the statement declared.





