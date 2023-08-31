Security forces' persuasion efforts lead to surrender of 4 PKK terrorists

Gendarmerie General Command and Turkish National Police continue their persuasion efforts against terrorist organization members.

Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that 4 terrorists who escaped from the terrorist organization PKK surrendered to security forces as a result of persuasion efforts.

Yerlikaya noted that the number of terrorists who surrendered as a result of persuasion efforts in the last 90 days has reached 38.

Stating that the only goal is to neutralize the last terrorist, Yerlikaya emphasized that the struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the end of terrorism.