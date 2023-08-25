Israeli forces attacked prayers in Al-Aqsa again

As per usual, tens of thousands of Palestinians and foreign Muslims gathered once again to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, this time to observe the Friday prayer.

At the entrance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known as the Bab al-Asbat Gate, numerous Israeli police officers began conducting identity checks on those entering the sacred site.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent, during this process, Israeli police assaulted an individual, leading to a commotion.

Due to the intervention of Israeli forces using tear gas, one person sustained a broken leg. The injured person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Footage shared on social media also showed an individual with a bleeding head as a result of a blow.

Furthermore, Palestinian media announced that Israeli police had also taken one person into custody during the incidents.