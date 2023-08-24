PKK terror group to be eliminated from Iraq: Turkish foreign minister

The PKK terror group will be eliminated from Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

"The PKK terrorist group is currently hiding within the territories of Iraq. Hopefully, we will clear this virus from Iraq together," Fidan said at a joint press conference with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), in the KRG's capital Erbil.

Underlining that there is "much work to be done to overcome terrorism," Fidan said he saw that both Iraq's central government in Baghdad and the KRG were determined to rid the country of the PKK terrorist organization.

"I especially want to thank him (Barzani) for their collaboration with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism."

He added that Erbil has consistently remained a secure and stable city during Iraq's challenging years.

For his part, Barzani said important topics were discussed during their meeting.

Vowing not to "allow turmoil," he said the KRG would maintain ties with Türkiye, as well as its "fight against every kind of terrorism"

Barzani also said Fidan and he had exchanged views on economic issues, including how to further develop economic bilateral ties and resolve problems.

On three-day visit to Türkiye's southern neighbor, Fidan met earlier with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid in Bagdad, and KRG President Nechirvan Barzani.