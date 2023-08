In a statement issued by the Ministry of National Defense, the following remarks were included:

"Our efforts to counter illegal border crossings continue along our borders. Twelve individuals attempting to unlawfully cross from our country to Greece and from Syria to our country were apprehended by our Border Eagles. Following an investigation, it was determined that out of the apprehended individuals, 7 were affiliated with the PKK/KCK, and 2 were members of the FETÖ terrorist organization."