Another military intervention to PKK: 3 terrorists neutralized

The Turkish Armed Forces continue to strike blows against the PKK terrorist organization one after another.

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) has recently announced that 3 more PKK members have been neutralized. With this development, the number of terrorists neutralized in the region since yesterday has risen to 7.

In a statement made by the Ministry, the following expressions were included:

We continue to hold the traitors who martyred our heroic soldiers accountable! In the Pençe-Kilit Operation area in northern Iraq, 3 PKK terrorists were neutralized through an aerial operation. With this, the total number of terrorists neutralized in the region since yesterday has reached 7. No matter which hole the terrorists hide in, they cannot escape the inevitable fate!