Captured PKK terrorist: Nothing is as it seems from outside | Caught female terrorist throws mask of bloody-minded PKK

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense (MSB) has officially announced the effective neutralization of two terrorists as part of the ongoing operation in northern Iraq, codenamed Claw-Lock. In a notable development, a female terrorist identified as Şengül Bulut, operating under the alias Marya Umut, has been successfully apprehended and is presently under detention. Adding a surprising dimension to the narrative, the captured female terrorist has recounted her personal experience of the treatment she encountered at the hands of the courageous soldiers, shedding light on the notion that outward appearances can often conceal deeper truths.

Published August 05,2023
The MSB's official statement included the following remarks:

"During the Claw-Lock Operation in the northern region of Iraq, two terrorists were successfully neutralized amidst the conflict with insurgent forces. Furthermore, a female terrorist bearing the codename Marya Umut, identified as Şengül Bulut, was taken into custody alive. Expressing her experience, this female terrorist, whose wounds were promptly tended to by our compassionate soldiers, highlighted the manner in which our heroic forces treated her.



Her testimony sheds light on a different perspective: Upon encountering me, Turkish soldiers acted swiftly to address my injuries. Their initial response was to provide medical attention, furnishing me with water and sustenance. Their actions went beyond mere treatment; they displayed extraordinary care and concern. To my astonishment, they even offered to carry me to safety on their own backs, ensuring my extraction from the hazardous environment.

Their approach truly set them apart; I was deeply moved. This encounter has taught me that appearances can be deceiving. Throughout the day, my comrades here diligently attended to my wounds, changing dressings and providing aid tirelessly. Their unwavering commitment stands as a testament to their dedication. I felt compelled to share this, as it is imperative that such gestures are acknowledged and recognized."