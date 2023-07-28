Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, Turkish security sources said Friday.

The Turkish intelligence agency determined that Zagros Çekdar codenamed Mesut Celal Osman forcefully recruited young people in Syria and directed attacks on Turkish security forces, and in 2018 he crossed over from Syria to Iraq, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to the sources, Osman, one of the PKK's so-called provincial commanders in Sinjar, Iraq, was assigned by the terrorist group to seek support as it was losing power in the region, the sources added.

Osman was "neutralized" while attending a meeting of the terrorist group in Sinjar, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.