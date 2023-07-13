Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 2 more PKK terrorists in Şırnak

 Contact Us
Turkish security forces neutralized two more PKK terrorists in the southeastern province of Şırnak on Thursday, according to a top official. The terrorists were neutralized in an operation conducted by gendarmerie forces in the Bestler-Dereler region.

Published July 13,2023
(AA File Photo)

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in southeastern Türkiye, a top official said on Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized by gendarmerie forces in the Bestler-Dereler region of the Şırnak province.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Twitter, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya congratulated the security forces on the operation.

"Our fight will continue until terrorism is eradicated," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.