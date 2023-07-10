Turkish army 'neutralizes' one more senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish army "neutralized" one more senior figure of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq's Zap region, according to the information gained from the sources on Monday.

The commandos "neutralized" Ferit Yuksel, the so-called communications officer of the terrorist group, in a cave where he was hiding.

It was found that Yuksel was providing communications in the region.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its decades-long terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.