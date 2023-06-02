Turkish forces arrest scores of suspects over links to Daesh/ISIS terror group

Turkish security forces arrested at least seven suspects linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Istanbul, according to security forces.

Police carried out simultaneous operations at 12 different locations across the province, to nab the suspects, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





