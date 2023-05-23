Turkish forces neutralize scores of PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 19 PKK terrorists in northern Syria last night, Türkiye's national defense minister said on Tuesday.

"Our fight against terrorism continues at a growing pace. Within the last month, 126 terrorists were neutralized. Last night, 19 terrorists were neutralized in northern Syria," Hulusi Akar said at an event in the central province of Kayseri.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Terrorists have two paths to choose ahead. They either surrender or vanish. There is no other way," Akar added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. It also has a branch in northern Syria known as the YPG.