TÜRKIYE NEUTRALIZES YPG/PKK TERROR GROUPS SO-CALLED ACCOUNTANT IN N.SYRIA

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization "neutralized" the so-called accountant of the YPG/PKK terror group in Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, security sources said on Wednesday.

Security sources informed authorities that Tuba Karakoç had joined the PKK terror group in 2013 and participated in a number of acts of terror in Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria.

The sources said Karakoç, who was plotting more terror acts in Türkiye, regularly traveled to Iraq to provide financial assistance to the terror group under her so-called financial duty in Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.