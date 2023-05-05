Türkiye 'neutralizes' 13 PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq in 3 days

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 13 PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq in three days, Türkiye's national defense minister said on Friday.

"In operations conducted last night, five more terrorists were neutralized. Thus, 13 terrorists were neutralized in northern Syria and Iraq in three days," Hulusi Akar said at an event in the central province of Kayseri.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"The fight (against terrorism) continues at an increasing pace with the same determination and perseverance," Akar added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. It also has a branch in northern Syria known as the YPG.