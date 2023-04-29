Istanbul police arrest at least 8 suspects for financing Daesh/ISIS terror group

Eight suspects were detained in Istanbul on Saturday for allegedly transferring money to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization through illegal money transfer system, also known as hawala.

Within the scope of the investigation carried out by prosecutors in Istanbul, it was determined that the suspects were financially involved with the people whose assets were frozen, and that they exchanged money with those convicted for ties with terrorists.

A simultaneous operation was carried out at 12 addresses to capture 11 people suspected of crimes such as "violating the law on the prevention of terrorism financing" and "membership to an armed terrorist organization."