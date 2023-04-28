Turkish intelligence nabs PKK terror group fugitive abroad

A PKK terror group member was caught in an operation carried out abroad by Turkish intelligence and brought to Türkiye, security sources said on Friday.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization found that fugitive terrorist Rasim Akyol was attempting to escape to Europe from the country he was in, sources said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Akyol was later handed over to Turkish security forces.

He had already been sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of "supplying weapons to armed terrorist organizations."

Akyol was also among the group that aided and abetted the PKK terrorists who were caught with 25 kilograms of explosive material in southern Türkiye's Hatay province while they were plotting a terrorist act in 2018.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



















