Turkish police arrest 110 suspects over alleged ties to PKK terror group

Turkish police on Tuesday detained 110 people over alleged militant ties, security sources said.

The operation was focused on Diyarbakir, and targeted suspects across 21 provinces accused of links to the outlawed PKK militant group.

One security source said police carried out simultaneous raids on 186 addresses and seized some digital materials after prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 216 people.

He said the suspects were accused of providing financing, recruiting and spreading propaganda for the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and several Western states.

The blood-minded PKK terror group has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984, killing more than 40,000 people.

