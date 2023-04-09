Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in SE Türkiye

Turkish forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in Türkiye's southeastern province of Mardin, the Turkish interior minister said on Saturday.

Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that three Turkish police officers had been "treacherously martyred" by the terrorist group in 2016 and now, seven years later, "their colleagues" took revenge.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Separately, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said in a statement that security forces had "neutralized" one YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria.

The terrorist was plotting an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement.

YPG/PKK terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).