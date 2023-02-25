261 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq, Syria since Jan. 1: Turkish defense minister

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 261 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria since Jan. 1, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

"We have demolished terror nests, lairs, and shelters of terrorists, and we will continue to destroy them," Akar told commanders during a video conference in the southern Kilis province.

He reiterated that Türkiye respects the borders and sovereignty of its neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria, and is not eyeing "anyone's land in any way."

"We are working to ensure the security of our borders and our 85 million citizens. We have no other purpose," he asserted.

A total of 532 terrorists have been neutralized since Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last April, Akar added.

The cross-border anti-terrorism offensive has focused on the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

"The 302-kilometer (187-mile) line along the Iraqi border, which is difficult to monitor and control, was largely cleared of terrorists and taken under control," said Akar.

Operation Claw-Lock was preceded by two operations-Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle-launched in 2020.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

QUAKE RELIEF EFFORTS



Akar said more than 40,000 soldiers, including 57 battalions and 100 search and rescue teams, specialists and technical personnel, are working in quake-hit regions in southern Türkiye.

A total of 2,368 search and rescue personnel, including 29 canine units, rescued 326 people after the devastating Feb. 6 quakes, he added.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

They have affected more than 13 million people, while the death toll is now over 44,200.