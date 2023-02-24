MASTERMIND OF LAST YEARS TAKSIM TERROR ATTACK NEUTRALIZED

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Wednesday "neutralized" Halil Menci, a PKK/YPG terrorist who played a key role in the planning and implementation of the last year bombing in Istanbul, security sources said on Friday.

Menci, who directed the perpetrators of the Istanbul bomb attack, Ahlam Albashir and Bilal Hassan, and enabled Hassan to escape abroad, was "neutralized" in a special operation in Syria's northeastern Qamishli city which is under the PYD/YPG control, according to the information obtained from security sources.

MIT's special operations team had been closely following Menci after it was learned that he was being protected by the terror group and was in contact with senior YPG members.

On Nov. 13, 2022, the terror group YPG/PKK carried out a terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that left six people dead and 81 others injured.







