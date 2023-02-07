Turkish army retaliates against YPG/PKK attacks from Syria

Turkish army targeted YPG/PKK terrorists in retaliation for rockets fired into the Türkiye-Syria border area, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said YPG/PKK terrorists carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tal Rifaat in northwestern Syria to the area of Oncupinar border post in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

There was no damage or loss in Turkish units, it added.

The YPG/PKK terror group mostly carries out terror attacks in Manbij, Ayn Al-Arab and the Tal Rifaat district of Aleppo. The terror group uses those areas as bases for its attacks.

Türkiye made separate agreements with the US and Russia for the withdrawal of YPG/PKK elements, as the Turkish Armed Forces were carrying out Operation Peace Spring, which began Oct. 9, 2019 in northern Syria.

After pledging the withdrawal of the YPG/PKK terror group 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of the Turkish border in line with the agreements, the US and Russia have failed to keep their promises for two and a half years.

During a visit to Türkiye by then-US Vice President Mike Pence eight days into Operation Peace Spring, the US pledged that the terror group would withdraw 32 kilometers (20 miles) south from the border, but Washington has not fulfilled its commitment.

Russia also committed to removing the terror group from Tal Rifaat and Manbij under an agreement reached with Türkiye during Operation Peace Spring.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.