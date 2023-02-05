Ankara: No concrete evidence of terror threat to foreigners after Daesh suspects detained

Turkish police said they had not found evidence of any concrete threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Daesh [ISIS] suspects accused of targeting consulates and non-Muslim houses of worship, state media reported on Sunday.

Last week, several European consulates in Istanbul were shut citing "security reasons" and several Western states warned citizens of a heightened risk of attacks on diplomatic missions and non-Muslim places of worship in Türkiye, following a series of far-right Koran-burning protests in Europe in recent weeks.

State-run Anadolu Agency cited an Istanbul police statement saying the 15 suspects had "received instructions for acts targeting consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as Christian and Jewish places of worship".

While the suspects -- having ties to the Daesh terror group -- were confirmed, no concrete threats toward foreigners were found, the statement said.

Ankara summoned nine ambassadors to criticise the coordinated closure of the European consulates and Turkish officials later said the Western nations had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

Ankara suspended negotiations for Sweden and Finland's NATO accession following a protest in Stockholm during which a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu repeated on Saturday Türkiye's frustration with what it says is Sweden's inaction toward entities Ankara accuses of terrorist activity.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement in June last year aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO bids, with the Nordic states pledging to take a harder line primarily against local members of the bloody-minded PKK terror group.







