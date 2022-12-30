Turkish police capture 27 suspected terrorists in nationwide raids

In nationwide raids, Turkish security forces nabbed a total of 27 suspected members of various terrorist groups, sources said on Friday.

One PKK terror suspect was captured during his attempt to illegally flee to Greece in the northwestern border province of Edirne.

The suspect was taken into custody, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Meanwhile, in another anti-terror operation by Turkish security forces, nine Daesh/ISIS terror suspects were also caught in the southern Mersin province.

A total of 11 raids were organized by Turkish police to apprehend 11 terror members allegedly preparing for terrorist attacks on New Year's Eve.

As many as 250 police officers took part in the simultaneous raids, which were also supported by drones.

Capturing nine of them, the officers are searching for the remaining two, the sources stressed.

In addition, some 17 terror members belonging to various terror groups were also nabbed in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

The suspects were found to be members of the terror groups Daesh/ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Police simultaneously raided 25 different addresses in seven districts of Istanbul to capture the terrorists, who were foreign nationals.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

Türkiye has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists several times, with 315 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

























