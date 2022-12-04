18 YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS terrorists arrested in northern Syria

At least 18 YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS terrorists were arrested by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

During an operation on Saturday in Al-Bab and Jarablus, security forces nabbed 13 Daesh/ISIS members, including a senior operative of the terror group.

Separately, five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were sent to Jarablus for plotting a terror attack, were also arrested by security forces.

During the search at addresses, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, 253 cartridges, and 10 kg hand-made explosives were seized.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks, including several counter-terrorist operations such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.