US condemns terror attack by YPG/PKK in southeastern Türkiye

The US Embassy in Ankara extended condemnation on Monday over the deadly terror attack by the terrorist organization YPG/PKK in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

"The U.S. Mission joins the people of Türkiye in mourning the three innocent lives lost today in Karkamis," said the embassy on Twitter.

"We strongly condemn this violent and unjustified attack," it added.

Five rockets hit a residential area near the Karkamis border crossing in Gaziantep, according to the local governor.

At least three people have died and six others were injured in multiple rocket attacks by the terror group YPG/PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.