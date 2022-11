Türkiye hit 89 terrorist targets during the latest Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Türkiye carried out a "successful operation" in the Qandil, Asos, and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq and the Arab Spring, Tal Rifat, Jazira, and Derik regions of northern Syria, the statement said.

So-called leaders of the terrorist organization also "neutralized" during Türkiye's fresh air operation, the ministry added.