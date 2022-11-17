Türkiye nabs 2 PKK/YPG terrorists preparing suicide bombing in Syria

Two PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorists who were preparing a suicide bomb attack in Afrin were caught Wednesday by Turkish security forces.

It was reported that the planned action by the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terror organization in Syria was prevented with intelligence studies conducted by the Hatay Intelligence Branch Directorate under the coordination of the Intelligence Department of the General Directorate of Security.

The capture of the two terrorists follows months of follow-up after two women were detained while they were preparing a suicide bomb attack at a restaurant in the region May 18.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.