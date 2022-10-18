Senior PKK/KCK terrorist arrested in Istanbul

A senior PKK/KCK terrorist, who was the so-called team commander of the group in the Penjwin region on the Iraq-Iran border, was arrested in Istanbul, security sources said on Tuesday.

The terrorist codenamed Kendal-Numan Amed was apprehended at Istanbul Airport in an operation jointly carried out by anti-terror police and the intelligence officers. He came to Istanbul from Iran's Tehran Airport.

The suspect was transferred to a courthouse where he was remanded in custody.

The terrorist, identified only by the initials S.O., entered Iran via Kazakhstan with a fake ID and passport.

He joined the rural area of the organization from Germany in 2015. He was responsible for the so-called "ammo" unit of the organization, where materials such as mortars, howitzers, rockets, heavy machine guns, grenades, A4 and C4 type explosives and detonators were taken by trucks from countries operating in Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



























