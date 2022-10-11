Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 4 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, authorities said on Tuesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) neutralized 4 YPG/PKK terrorists who opened harassing fire in the Operation Euphrates Shield region," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.