Turkish troops neutralize 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

At least six PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq in counter-terrorism operations carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), a security official said on Wednesday.

The operations were conducted in Gara and Metina regions, said the official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

Four of the terrorists were "neutralized" in Gara and the other two in the Metina region.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye, across the border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





















