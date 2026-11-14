US stocks close mixed as tech losses weigh on Nasdaq, Europe mostly up

US stock markets closed mixed on Friday as fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and elevated bond yields weighed on technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 50.46 points, or 0.1%, to 52,347.55.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, or 30.73 points, to 7,561.67, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.91%, or 229.82 points, to close at 25,136.27.

The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market's "fear index," rose 3.48% to 19.35.

Technology stocks remained under pressure a day after Nvidia's longtime chief executive stepped down amid personal conduct and national security scandals, while Microsoft also faced global service disruptions.

Elevated US Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering above 5.1%, also dampened risk appetite as traders priced in tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Meanwhile, investors digested cooler October producer price inflation data alongside steady oil prices, a day after US President Donald Trump said Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran.

International benchmark Brent crude traded near $96.35 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood around $89.2 per barrel as of 2130GMT.

European stock markets closed mixed with most major benchmarks in positive territory, as the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index edged up 0.02% to 664.14 points.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.36% to 10,902.56, France's CAC 40 rose 0.09% to 8,368.91, Italy's FTSE MIB added 0.10% to 51,858.51, and Spain's IBEX 35 climbed 0.27% to 20,020.10.

Germany's DAX 40 bucked the regional trend, slipping 0.08% to close at 26,749.95.





