Qatari prime minister welcomes ‘positive discussions’ with Trump and Vance on US-Iran deal

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Monday that he met with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in Washington, DC to discuss advancing talks between the US and Iran.

"We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks," he wrote on the US social media platform X.

"Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region," he added.

Trump also welcomed the talks, describing his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed as "excellent."

"We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier Monday, Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera reported that Sheikh Mohammed's separate talks with Trump and Vance had made "good progress" on Iran, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

A diplomatic source told the channel that the talks sought to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran and advance negotiations.

An unnamed Iranian official meanwhile told the semi-official Fars News Agency on Monday that reports of talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets were false.

The official said Tehran would negotiate only within the framework of seven conditions it had conveyed to Washington, including lifting the naval blockade and unilateral sanctions, releasing frozen assets and ending the war.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, but fighting between the US and Iran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts stalled.





