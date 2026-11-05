Head of US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division resigns

Assistant US Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon resigned from her position leading the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, making her the first high-ranking agency official to leave following the midterm elections that handed Democrats control of Congress.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Thursday that he had accepted Dhillon's resignation, praising her leadership.

"Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months," Blanche said in a post on X, the US-based social media platform.

"She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors," he added.

Dhillon's departure comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January, raising the prospect of intensified congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration and federal agencies, including the Justice Department.

Democratic lawmakers are expected to use their new majority to investigate the administration's policies, decisions and operations, potentially placing Justice Department leadership under increased oversight.

Dhillon reshaped the Civil Rights Division, shifting its priorities away from several areas of traditional civil rights enforcement, particularly cases involving alleged discrimination against racial minorities.

Under her leadership, the agency abandoned or withdrew from numerous cases involving allegations of racial discrimination in voting, housing, employment and education.