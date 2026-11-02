Heat director Michael Mann accidentally shoots himself at Los Angeles gun range

American film director Michael Mann, best known for crime thrillers including Heat and Collateral, accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Los Angeles gun range on Saturday, suffering a minor injury, his representative confirmed Sunday.

"On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released," the representative told entertainment outlet TMZ.

The 83-year-old filmmaker was engaged in target practice at a sanctioned shooting range when the incident occurred, according to TMZ.

Mann, an experienced target shooter for decades, was apparently attempting to holster his firearm when it accidentally discharged, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the injury resulted from a training accident in which the filmmaker accidentally discharged a firearm into his own leg, adding that there was no indication of an intention to harm himself.

Mann was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The filmmaker is widely known for directing Heat (1995), starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, as well as The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Insider (1999), and Collateral (2004).

His most recent film was Ferrari (2023), starring Adam Driver, and he is currently developing a sequel to Heat.