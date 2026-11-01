At least 4 dead, 15 injured in separate Halloween shootings in Texas

Four people were killed and approximately 15 others injured in three separate shootings in the Deep Ellum entertainment district in the US city of Dallas early Sunday following Halloween celebrations, authorities said.

"This is completely unacceptable for it to take place in Dallas, and we're going to do everything that we need to do to get everyone in custody that's responsible for this," Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux told reporters, confirming that authorities were questioning several arrested individuals while searching for additional gunmen.

Gunfire erupted at three locations in the nightlife district, with the shootings occurring roughly 30 to 60 minutes apart. Comeaux explained that investigators had found no definitive evidence linking the three incidents, though they continued working to determine whether the shootings were connected.

Casualty figures fluctuated as several injured individuals made their own way to area hospitals, he said. Responding officers administered emergency first aid at the scene, reviving at least one critically injured victim, Comeaux added.

Investigators are canvassing local businesses' door to door to obtain surveillance footage and urging community members to submit mobile phone videos and social media clips to assist the investigation.