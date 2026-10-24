US SCHOOL BUS OVERTURNS IN GEORGIAS ROCKDALE COUNTY

A school bus overturned just south of Interstate 20, in Rockdale County, Georgia, late Friday, according to media reports.

The Fox 5 Atlanta television station reported that the crash occurred around the time several high school games in the area were ending.

Video showed the bus lying on its side as a large number of emergency vehicles responded.

It was not clear whether any students or drivers were on board at the time of the crash, or whether anyone was hurt.

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the bus to overturn or to which school it belonged.

Officials also have not said whether any other vehicles were involved.





