Senator slams Trump for supporting Netanyahu, calls for end to US military aid to Israel

US Senator Bernie Sanders criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for a shift in American policy.

"Trump just endorsed Netanyahu. No surprise. One authoritarian helping another stay in power. Trump and Netanyahu," he wrote on the US social media platform X.

Sanders warned that continued cooperation between the two leaders could contribute to further conflict and destruction.

"More war. More destruction. More genocide. We must end the Republican rubber-stamp Congress. We must stop all military aid to Israel," he added.

Trump on Sunday threw his support behind Netanyahu ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections, declaring his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the longtime leader's bid for re-election.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, he praised Netanyahu's leadership and his partnership with Washington, particularly in confronting Iran, warning that the US could be forced to take on the burden itself if Israelis choose another leader.