71-year-old killed by alligator in US state of Florida

A 71-year-old man in the US state of Florida was killed by a 12-foot (3.6-meter) long alligator while fishing at a pond on Friday, authorities said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the victim as Steve Hamilton, according to CBS News.

The incident took place in Dr. Bradford Memorial Park, which is known to have several small ponds that are connected to the larger Lake Apopka, a location known for its alligator population.

"Lake Apopka has tons of alligators in it, so that's not uncommon to see alligators in this part of town at all," Winter Garden Police Capt. Michael Mason told reporters Friday night.

Mason said the fisherman was standing on the shore when the alligator attacked and dragged him into the water. FWC confirmed that an alligator was captured and removed from the scene.

"Always be aware of your surroundings, always be safe. Local wildlife, respect it, keep your distance. It looks like it's docile, it looks like your Florida emblem, but it can be dangerous," Mason added.