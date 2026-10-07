Canada has been very difficult to deal with: Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the US' trade relationship with Canada, accusing Ottawa of imposing high tariffs on American goods and saying Washington is not satisfied with trade negotiations.

Speaking at the White House, Trump reiterated his refrain that Canada had been "ripping off" the US for years, arguing that the trade relationship had been heavily tilted in Canada's favor.

"Canada has been ripping off our country for many, many years, tremendously ripping off," said Trump. He claimed Canada has imposed tariffs of as much as 400% on US dairy products and other goods.

Trump said the US does not need Canada economically, while noting that Canada conducts the vast majority of its trade with the US.

"Canada has been very difficult to deal with. And I think we're doing very well with Canada. Canada would like to make a deal, but we're not satisfied with them," he said.

Trump argued that the US was "losing $90 billion a year doing business with Canada."

The president said the US should increase domestic manufacturing, particularly in the automobile industry, rather than rely on Canada to produce vehicles for American consumers.

"Why? We want to make our own cars. We don't want them to make cars for us," said Trump.