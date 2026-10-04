Musk says he will rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on Sunday that he would rename the company's AI unit ⁠to SpaceXSI, following US ⁠President Donald Trump's push to use the term "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence."

"Yes, we ⁠will make that change," he replied to a user on X asking him about the possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

HERE ARE A FEW MORE DETAILS:



* At the time of publication, SpaceXAI's ⁠X account ⁠had not been changed.

* Musk did not provide any additional information regarding the name change, nor did he give a potential timeline for when the change would occur.

* SpaceXAI ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the change.

* In a speech last month to the UN General Assembly, Trump said: "From this point ⁠forward, ‌all ‌of United States documents, and ⁠hopefully the world's ‌will be changed to use the much ⁠more accurate term 'super' as opposed ⁠to artificial. So it's ⁠super intelligence."

























