Trump vows to attack Iran 'very hard' if Tehran behind Flydubai flight incident

US President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to hit Iran "very hard" if Tehran is related to the Dubai-Tel Aviv Flydubai incident.

Asked by reporters if the US would consider retaliation against Iran if they are connected to the incident, he said. "They'll be hit very hard, don't worry."

Trump's comments follow an incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was diverted and made an emergency landing in the Saudi city of Tabuk.

Flydubai said an "altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew members intervened to secure the plane before it was safely diverted.

The airline subsequently suspended flights to and from Israel while authorities investigate, saying the suspension would remain under review as more information becomes available.

In a post Thursday on his Truth Social, Trump also wrote, "I stated, numerous times, that it would take 4–6 weeks to get rid of THE IRAN NUCLEAR THREAT, and I did it in one night!"

"The rest of the time is just to make sure it stays that way," he added.