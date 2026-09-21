Police officer, another person injured in shooting outside Ontario synagogue

A police officer and another person were injured in a shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, Canada on Sunday as Jewish community members gathered for Yom Kippur, officials said.

The officer encountered an individual near Bleecker Avenue and Victoria Avenue around 7 pm local time (2300GMT), according to Belleville Police. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer's condition was not immediately available.

The incident occurred outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, an independent civilian law enforcement agency, is investigating.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the shooting and expressed support for the wounded officer and other first responders, according to a statement cited by ABC News.



