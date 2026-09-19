Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law: White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the Russia sanctions bill into law, the White House said.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, honoring the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The bill was passed by the Senate last month in an 86-11 vote with strong bipartisan support.

The act would impose primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and actors supporting the war in Ukraine. The sanctions target Russian officials, oligarchs, their family members, foreign persons and Russian banks and financial institutions.

The legislation allows the president to impose targeted tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy the vast majority of Russian oil or gas and enable Russian sanctions evasion.





