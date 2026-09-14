UN voices 'deep concern' over Israeli strikes killing civilians across Gaza

Smoke and fire rises after a house was targeted by an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on September 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) voiced "deep concern" Monday over Israeli military strikes hitting densely populated areas across the Gaza Strip and continuing to kill and injure civilians.

"We reiterate that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarians and their supplies and property, must always be protected," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters, conveying OCHA's message.

Citing casualty reports from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), Haq said nine children were killed or died of their wounds over the previous week.

The victims included two sisters aged 6 and 12, as well as four other children between the ages of 3 and 14, he said.

Gunfire also killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child, while at least 13 other children were injured.

Haq said security partners reported persistent attacks across the enclave over the weekend, particularly in areas west of the "Yellow Line," involving airstrikes, artillery shelling, naval fire and gunfire.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its war on Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.

Israeli violations of the Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement have killed 1,372 Palestinians and injured 4,659 others as of Monday, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.