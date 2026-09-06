US senator calls Muslims 'essential fabric' of America, condemns hateful rhetoric

US Sen. Adam Schiff condemned anti-Muslim remarks made at a Jewish-American summit in Los Angeles, calling Muslim Americans an essential part of the nation.

"Americans come from all faiths and backgrounds. Muslim Americans are part of the essential fabric of our communities and country," Schiff wrote on social media company X on Saturday.

"I stand with our Muslim neighbors and strongly condemn this hateful bigotry," the California Democratic lawmaker said.

Schiff's comments came after remarks by Mosab Hassan Yousef at the Aug. 30 summit in Los Angeles.

Yousef, known for anti-Muslim rhetoric, told the audience that as a tax-paying American, he does not want Muslims in the US and called on them to return to their own countries, claiming the nation would be better off without their faith.

Although he used derogatory language throughout his speech, his remarks were met with applause and cheering from the audience.