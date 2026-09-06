Amazon cargo plane catches fire after overrunning Miami runway, prompts ground stop

An Amazon cargo plane is seen after it crashed at Miami International Airport on September 06, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (AFP Photo)

An Amazon cargo plane caught fire and struck multiple vehicles after overrunning a runway at Miami International Airport in the US state of Florida on Sunday, prompting over 60 fire rescue units to respond and shutting down all airport operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Anadolu that 21 Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft, overran the runway after landing at around 2 pm local time (1800GMT).

The aircraft had departed from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the plane struck multiple vehicles and caught fire, becoming engulfed in heavy flames and smoke. More than 60 fire rescue units are currently on the scene working to extinguish the blaze and assess patients.

Following the crash, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office closed Northwest 67th Avenue between Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 36th Street, urging drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes due to the major first responder presence.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident, noting that available information was preliminary and subject to change.

The agency issued a ground stop for inbound flights to Miami International Airport, citing a disabled aircraft and runway and taxiway constraints.

The airport confirmed that the aircraft was left disabled at the northwest end of the diagonal runway, forcing the closure of all runways and taxiways.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said first responders are assessing the scene following the incident, noting a full ground stop has been issued at the airport.

Duffy urged travelers passing through the area to expect significant delays and potential cancellations.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the federal agency responsible for civil transportation accident investigation, confirmed that it is actively gathering information about the aviation incident.

All departures destined for the airport were being held until at or after 5.30 pm local time (2130GMT).

Operator 21 Air did not immediately respond to Anadolu's requests for comment.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to local media that the aircraft experienced an incident while attempting to land, stating the company is working "closely" with local authorities to "understand exactly what happened."

No details were immediately available on injuries or damage.

The airline did not immediately respond to Anadolu's requests for comment.

It remained unclear how many crew members were aboard or what cargo the aircraft was carrying.

The cause of the runway overrun was not immediately known.



































