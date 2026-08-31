Trump says businesses returning to US from Canada to avoid tariffs

US President Donald Trump said Monday that businesses are returning to the US from Canada to avoid tariffs, while renewing his criticism of the trade relationship between the two countries.

Trump claimed on Truth Social that the US has been losing "more than 60 Billion Dollars a year" with Canada.

"For many years, the USA has been losing more than 60 Billion Dollars a year with Canada. Why???" he wrote.

Trump also said businesses that had previously moved operations out of the US are returning.

"Our long ago stolen businesses are now coming back to America in order to avoid paying tariffs," he said.

"They are lining up, just like the rest of the World!!!" Trump added.

The remarks come as trade issues and tariffs remain a key focus of the administration's economic agenda.