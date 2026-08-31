GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER REGRETS ICELANDS REJECTION OF EU ACCESSION TALKS

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday expressed regret over Icelanders' decision to reject talks on their country's accession to the European Union, saying the bloc should examine how it can become more attractive to prospective members.

"That would have been a great opportunity to grow stronger together. For the European Union, this means we must consider how we can become more attractive," Wadephul said before departing for Tunisia.

"It's not automatically the case that everyone aspires to join the European Union. And I think that gives us a reason to look at where we can improve, where we can work on making ourselves more attractive. Of course, this applies in particular to the economic prospects we offer," German news agency dpa quoted him as saying.

Iceland applied for EU membership in 2009 after its banking system collapsed during the global financial crisis.

Accession negotiations began in 2010 but were suspended three years later after a euroskeptic government took office. The talks have remained frozen since then, although Iceland never formally withdrew its application.

WADEPHUL STRESSES CONTINUED FOCUS ON EU'S NORTHWARD EXPANSION



Wadephul said the EU should continue considering further expansion toward northern Europe.

"I still believe that we should not lose sight of the goal of expanding the European Union northward. That naturally includes Iceland, but it would also include Norway," he said.