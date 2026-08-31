Iranian president arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Pezeshkian was accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

During the visit, Pezeshkian will hold bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, the outlet reported.

Discussions will also be held with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

On the second day of his trip, Pezeshkian will deliver a speech at the SCO summit of the heads of state, it added.