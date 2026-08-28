US condemns ‘savage’ gang attacks in Haiti, urges swift deployment of suppression force

The US on Friday condemned "in the strongest terms" a deadly gang attack in Haiti's Kenscoff community, calling for stronger security efforts to protect civilians and prevent armed groups from undermining the country's democratic future.

Addressing the UN Security Council meeting, Jennifer Locetta, the US alternative representative for special political affairs to the UN, described the attacks by "terrorist gangs" as "savage" and that Washington mourned the innocent lives lost.

Her remarks came after a gang attack in Kenscoff killed at least 47 people and left dozens abducted.

The attack, which followed months of deadly violence, was another indication of the "dire state" of Haiti's security crisis, Locetta said, accusing gangs of murdering civilians, terrorizing communities, burning homes and destroying families.

Locetta warned that gang coalitions were seeking to prevent Haitians from exercising their right to elect their representatives in future elections.

"Terrorists cannot take democracy hostage for their own selfish and violent ends," she said, stressing that civilians must be protected from gang violence.

She said the US stood firmly with Haitian authorities seeking to hold perpetrators accountable, end gang impunity, restore state authority and allow Haitians to choose their leaders.

Washington remains committed to supporting Haitian-led security efforts to end gang violence, Locetta said, describing the Kenscoff attack as evidence of why the UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force (GSF) mission is needed.

"The GSF was not created to issue statements from within a compound wall, or spend our money while Haiti suffers," she said, urging the force to actively confront armed groups.

Locetta called on troop- and police-contributing countries to deploy personnel to the GSF as quickly as possible and urged UN member states to contribute to its trust fund.

"The GSF needs equipment, resources, and political will to do and finish this job," she said.

She called on Security Council members to renew the GSF mandate next month, saying the US looked forward to working with Panama, the council's co-penholder, on the renewal.

However, Locetta acknowledged that security operations alone would not deliver lasting stability in Haiti.

She called for credible alternatives to gang violence, accountable governance and greater international investment in infrastructure, capital and job creation to provide opportunities for younger generations.

"The United States stands with Haiti and will continue to work with Haitians and international partners to end this crisis and restore Haiti's stability," she said.

Haiti is scheduled to hold general elections for the first time in more than a decade on Dec. 13.